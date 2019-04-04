CBS’ Survivor: Edge of Extinction (1.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, 7.31 million viewers) handily won Wednesday in the key ratings demo for a fourth week, despite slight slippage week to week. Meanwhile, NBC’s Chicago dramas dominated primetime in total viewers, with 9 PM’s Chicago Fire (1.1, 8.10M) attracting the night’s biggest overall crowd, topping the closest slot competitor by more than 4 million viewers.

At 10 PM, Chicago PD (1.0, 6.91M) clocked the night’s second-largest crowd, topping ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier (0.6, 3.14M) and CBS’ SEAL Team (0.6, 3.67M) combined in total viewers while also taking the demo in the hour. Whiskey Cavalier continued to perform modestly, but upticked to tie SEAL Team in the demo.

Chicago Med (1.0, 7.85M) took the 8 PM hour in total viewers, while Fox’s Empire (1.2, 4.13M) took the hour in the demo. Empire was the night’s second highest-rated show in the metric, with the hip-hop drama’s return to 1.2 representing a modest recovery — though 1.2 had been its demo series low before the previous week’s episode slid to a 1.1.

Week 2 of CBS’ 9 PM Million Dollar Mile (0.8, 3.44M) came within a tenth of the previous week’s premiere episode.

The Goldbergs (1.1, 4.38M) again matched Modern Family (1.1, 4.34M) as ABC’s top comedy, as Modern Family tied its series low in the demo. Both of ABC’s satellite comedies – Schooled (0.8, 3.41M) at 8:30 PM, and Single Parents (0.8, 3.14M) at 9:30 – marked respectable demo retention of 73%.

The CW’s Jane the Virgin (0.2, 595,000) tumbled a tenth compared to the previous week’s final-season debut, though this week it followed a Jane repeat rather than previous week’s Riverdale original.

NBC (1.1, 7.62M) and Fox (1.1, 3.79M) tied for tops in the demo overall, while NBC was ahead of the other networks by a lap in overall audience. CBS (1.0, 4.81M) ranked No. 2 for the night in total viewers. ABC (0.8, 3.59M) finished fourth in both metrics, ahead of CW (0.2, 530K).