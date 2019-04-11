‘Survivor’ Dominates Wednesday, ‘Modern Family’ Toasts Wedding Bump

CBS’ Survivor: Edge of Extinction (1.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, 7.57 million viewers) topped Wednesday night in the demo and total viewers.

With Million Dollar Mile exiled to Saturdays, CBS plugged Wednesday’s 9 PM hole with an NCIS repeat (0.6, 4.20M), resulting in a two-tenth drop in the demo – but 29% gain in total viewers. Despite that diminished demo lead-in, SEAL Team (0.6, 4.48M) maintained its demo rating for a third straight week at 10 PM, though it’s at a series low.

Fox’s Empire (1.1, 3.77M) marked a new series low in total viewers and slipped a tenth week to week in the demo, to tie the series’ low set two weeks ago after managing a mini-rally to a 1.2 rating the previous week. After Empire, Fox’s Star (0.9, 3.16M) also matched its series low in the demo.

A wedding episode of Modern Family (1.2, 4.77M) came in behind only Survivor in both metrics for the night, winning its 9 PM half-hour, growing week to week by half a million viewers and by a tenth in the demo. That marks its most watched telecast since January 30, and ties its best demo rating since January 9.

ABC comedies airing before and after Modern Family also inched up a tenth – Schooled (0.9, 3.79M) and Single Parents (0.8, 3.21M) – while ABC was steady at 8 PM with The Goldbergs, (1.1, 4.60M) and 10 PM with Whiskey Cavalier (0.6, 3.14M).

NBC’s Chicago series repeats ranked No. 2 for the night in total viewers.

Fox (1.0, 3.46M) took the night in the demo. CBS (0.9, 5.42M) topped total viewers and tied ABC (0.9, 3.78M) for No. 2 in the demo. NBC (0.5, 3.91M) came in second in overall crowd and No. 4 in the demo. The CW (0.2, 642,000) followed with an In The Dark repeat (0.2, 681K) and Jane the Virgin (0.2, 604K).