‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Follow-Up Special Hosted By Soledad O’Brien Set At Lifetime

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime’s explosive docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, which chronicled sexual abuse allegations against singer Robert R. Kelly, changed the Kelly conversation. Now the network has set a two-hour follow-up special. Hosted by award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien, Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact highlights the impact the documentary has had on our culture globally, how it has elevated the conversation on sexual violence and what it means to be a survivor. It’s set to premiere Saturday May 4 at 10 PM ET/PT on Lifetime. Watch a promo below the story.

In the days following the January debut of the docuseries, vital conversations erupted throughout the country. Calls to sexual assault hotlines increased by 35%, and #MuteRKelly activists were galvanized to protest for R. Kelly’s record label to drop him. Public outcry ensured the survivors would not be ignored and more women came forward with allegations of abuse. Seven weeks after the debut of the docuseries, the Cook County attorney’s office indicted Kelly on 10 felony counts of aggravated sexual assault involving four victims and spanning over a decade, ultimately leading to his arrest.

The special features footage from the docuseries, interviews with journalists, legal experts, non-profit organizations and psychologists to discuss the ongoing story surrounding R. Kelly, including an in-depth look at his now infamous interview with Gayle King and the women who are still standing by his side.

Over 26 million people have now seen the documentary, which has been named the recipient of the 2019 LA Press Club President’s Award for Impact on Media. Additionally, showrunner dream hampton was named as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact is produced by Peacock Productions for Lifetime and executive produced by Elizabeth Waller.

Surviving R. Kelly is executive produced by dream hampton, Tamra Simmons, Joel Karsberg and Jesse Daniels for Kreativ Inc. which has a production deal with Bunim/Murray Productions (BMP), and Brie Miranda Bryant from Lifetime.

Surviving R. Kelly falls under Lifetime’s commitment to provide a platform to give women a voice where they have previously been unheard to bring awareness to the abuses and harassment of women.

O’Brien is repped by ICM Partners, Ortner Group and Del Shaw Moonves.