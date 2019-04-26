‘Supernatural’: All Hell Breaks Loose In Season 14 Finale On The CW

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about the Season 14 finale of Supernatural.

The penultimate season of Supernatural closed out on Thursday with “Moriah,” a hellacious, reality-shaking episode that shares its name with the Biblical mountain region that was divinely designated as the site of Isaac’s sacrifice in the Book of Genesis. The knives were certainly out in the intense episode which began with familial division and ended, essentially, with the end of the world as we know it.

The show’s family of characters are divided by the out-of-control actions by Jack (Alexander Calvert) and the proper way to respond to a reckless hazard who also happens to be a close compatriot who has sacrificed parts of his soul to save the Brothers Winchester, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles). The two Hunters feel the conflicting tug of their emotions and the savage imperatives of the situation. It’s a struggle for Sam, who has strived to see the good in the half-angel, half-human son of Lucifer. Dean, meanwhile, sizes up the Nephilim and now sees a mad dog that must be put down.

“He meant a lot to me, he was family,” hard-liner Dean rasps during an intense exchange with his bro. “But this? This is not Jack anymore. He’s hurting. He’s killing. We’re going to have to do the hard thing. We’re going to have to do the ugly thing. Ain’t like it’s the first time, though.”

The desperate situation catches the attention of a higher-up — in this case, God, or, as he is known more familiarly, Chuck (Rob Benedict), who doesn’t approve of the rippling consequences of Jack’s actions (which include a global cessation of dishonesty, which leads to a rather jarring Washington, D.C., press conference regarding presidential ties to both Moscow and Crowley (Mark A. Sheppard), the king of Hell. Chuck has a silver-bullet solution — a firearm that can take the Nephilim down. There’s one catch (and isn’t there always a catch?): Chuck’s gun (much like the Ultimate Nullifier from Marvel Comics) works against any foe but whatever it does to the target it will simultaneously do to the shooter.

The show reaches a crescendo in a cemetery scene where Dean has the gun in hand and his target passively submits, sinking to his knees. “I understand,” Jack says in a detached tone. “You were right all along. I am a monster.”

But, wait, what’s this? When the mercy within Dean lowers his weapon, Chuck has a tantrum. It turns out the Big Guy was yanking the strings of the situation for his viewing entertainment. This does not sit well with Dean. “This isn’t just a story. This is our lives. So, God or no God, you go to Hell.” God is not amused and, with a snap of his fingers, the insolent Hunter is wiped out of existence. Typically, that would be a low-risk move for the all-powerful deity but not on this day and at this cemetery — the one time Sam has access to a weapon that can destroy anyone or anything. Sam shoots God, which leads to celestial calamity as all the souls in Hell are let loose. It is, literally, the most hellacious season-ending cliffhanger in the considerable history of Supernatural and its brimstone saga.

Finding any new “firsts” for the siblings at this late stage of the game is impressive for a series that has been alive and kicking for a decade and a half. The end is in sight for the longest-running series on the CW. Supernatural will give up the ghost after its 15th season, which will stretch across 20 episodes. That will close the book on a series that lived up to its name with a charmed life and magical stamina. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) The well-traveled brand will sign off after 327 episodes, establishing it as the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in the history of American broadcast television.

(The granddaddy of the genre world’s broadcast stalwarts? If posed as a planetary question, the timeless answer is the original Doctor Who series, which premiered in November 1963 the same day JFK was shot and ended in December 1989, the same month that Mikhail Gorbachev and President George H. W. Bush declared an end to the Cold War.)

Created by Eric Kripke, Supernatural stars Padalecki and Ackles as Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively, who follow in the footsteps of their father (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as “Hunters,” dispatching evil supernatural entities of every stripe (among them monsters, demons, gods, ghosts, vampires, zombies) as they trek across the country in their brawny 1967 Chevy Impala. Misha Collins, Mark Pellegrino and Alexander Calvert also star.

Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Phil Sgriccia, Jeremy Carver, Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner executive produce. Supernatural is produced by Warner Bros. Television in association with Wonderland Sound and Vision.