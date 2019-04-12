‘Supergirl’ Co-Showrunner Robert Rovner Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

EXCLUSIVE: Supergirl executive producer/co-showrunner Robert Rovner is expanding his relationship with Warner Bros. TV, signing a multi-year deal with the studio behind the CW superhero drama series.

Under the pact, Rovner will continue to work on Supergirl alongside fellow exec producer/showrunner Jessica Queller, as well as create new series for broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. Supergirl, which stars Melissa Benoist, has been renewed by the CW for next season, its fifth.

Rovner joined Supergirl midway through the first season as a consulting producer, and was elevated to executive producer at the beginning of season 2.

He and Queller were elevated to co-showrunners alongside Supergirl co-creator Andrew Kreisberg in June 2017 and took full reins of the series several months later when Kreisberg was suspended and subsequently removed from his CW/WBTV series over misconduct allegations.

Rovner’s other credits include serving as executive producer/co-showrunner on ABC drama series Private Practice, executive producer on Blood & Oil and TNT’s Dallas, producer on Summerland and writer on NBC’s American Dreams.

Rovner is repped by CAA, The Shuman Company, and attorney Bob Myman.