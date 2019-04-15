‘Supergirl’ Co-Showrunner Jessica Queller Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

EXCLUSIVE: Supergirl executive producer/co-showrunner Jessica Queller has signed a multi-year overall deal with the studio behind the CW superhero drama series. She joins fellow Supergirl executive producer/co-showrunner Robert Rovner who also just inked an overall pact with WBTV.

Under the agreement, Queller will continue to work on Supergirl alongside Rovner, as well as create new series for broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. Supergirl, which stars Melissa Benoist, has been renewed by the CW for next season, its fifth.

Queller joined Supergirl midway through the first season, which aired on CBS, as a consulting producer. She was upped to co-executive producer at the start of Season 2 on the shows’ current network, the CW.

Queller was upped to executive producer and was named co-showrunner alongside Rovner and Supergirl co-creator Andrew Kreisberg in June 2017. Queller and Rovner took full reins of the series several months later when Kreisberg was suspended and subsequently removed from his CW/WBTV series over misconduct allegations.

Queller’s previous series credits include Felicity, Gilmore Girls and Gossip Girl. Her WBTV deal was negotiated by WME.