Sundance London: ‘Late Night’, ‘The Farewell’ & ‘After The Wedding’ Among Lineup

Sundance London 2019 will include Park City hits including Late Night and The Farewell, both of which will get their European premieres at the mini-festival which runs May 30 – June 02 at Picturehouse Central.

The London event will present 12 features from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, selected for London by the Sundance Institute programming team in collaboration with exhibitor-distributor Picturehouse. The festival will open with the European premiere of Nisha Ganatra’s Late Night, written by and starring Mindy Kaling alongside Emma Thompson, and it closes four days later with the UK premiere of Penny Lane’s Hail Satan?

Also screening will be The Nightingale, Animals, After The Wedding, The Death Of Dick Long, The Last Tree, Corporate Animals, Hail Satan?, The Brink, Ask Dr. Ruth and Apollo 11.

There will also be a surprise screening, Q & As and panels (lineup tbc), and three older Sundance movies: Precious, Animal Kingdom and 52 Tuesdays.

Robert Redford, president and founder of Sundance Institute, said, “Society relies on storytellers. The choices they make, and the risks they take, define our collective experience. The slate at this year’s Sundance Film Festival: London is full of storytellers who offer challenges, questions and entertainment. In telling their stories, they make difficult decisions in the pursuit of truth and art; culture reaps the reward.”