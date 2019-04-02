EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios will release this year’s Sundance U.S. Grand Jury Prize winning documentary One Child Nation on Aug. 9.

The film from documentarian Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang explores China’s One Child Policy, the extreme population control measure which made it illegal for couples to have more than one child. The draconian policy may have ended in 2015, but the fallout still lingers from this devastating social experiment, as the doc uncovers one shocking human rights violation after another- from abandoned newborns, to forced sterilizations and abortions, and government abductions. Wang digs into her own personal life, weaving her experience as a new mother and the first-hand accounts of her family members into archival propaganda material and testimony from victims and perpetrators alike, yielding a revelatory and essential record of this chilling, unprecedented moment in human civilization.

Amazon acquired global rights to One Child Nation soon after the doc won at Park City following a heavy duty pick-up year at the fest in which the studio shelled out close to $50M for pics.

One Child Nation was produced by Christoph Jörg, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements and Carolyn Hepburn. Executive Producers include Sally Jo Fifer, Lois Vossen and Ken Pelletier. One Child Nation is a Next Generation, Motto Pictures, Pumpernickel Films and Independent Lens Production. The film’s Co-Producers include ITVS and WDR/ARTE. It was associate produced by Chicago Media Project and Chicken & Egg Pictures.