STXfilms has boarded domestic distribution rights to upcoming animation Playmobil: The Movie from ON Animation Studios.

Pic’s starry voice cast includes Daniel Radcliffe, Meghan Trainor, Kenan Thompson, Adam Lambert, Jim Gaffigan, Anya Taylor Joy and Gabriel Bateman, and the film is directed by animation veteran Lino DiSalvo (Frozen).

The film begins its global rollout later in 2019 though a U.S. date has yet to be set. The story follows a brother and sister who disappear into the animated universe of Playmobil where they encounter new friends and dangerous enemies along the way. Script is from Blaise Hemingway, Greg Erb and Jason Oremland.

STX’s Jordan Lichtman and Carolyn Steinmetz negotiated the deal with former Studiocanal and Global Road exec Rodolphe Buet who is now at On Animation, which is owned by French media firm Mediawan.

“Playmobil: The Movie is an action-packed animated adventure led by a fantastic cast and the inimitable Lino DiSalvo,” said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms. “We’re thrilled to partner with On Animation Studios on this fun and original project, and look forward bringing a fresh take on the iconic PLaymobil toy to the big screen for audiences across the U.S.”

The film is an ON Animation Studios production, with Aton Soumache, Dimitri Rassam, Alexis Vonarb, Axel Von Maydell and Moritz Borman also serving as producers. Score comes from veteran musician Heitor Pereira (Despicable Me) and four original songs, co-written by producer, musician and songwriter Anne Preven.