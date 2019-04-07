The very large cop flags down an Uber and tells the by-the-book driver that it’s “official police business.” After jettisoning the young women who got in later — he apparently had chosen the “UberPool option” — and making a roust-and-bust in Compton, the officer tells his driver to take a small handgun. The man replies, “Oh, I am not touching that.” Cop: “It’s a baby gun — it allows you to fire it while crying.”

Disney/Fox

Here’s the first trailer for action-comedy romp Stuber, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista (guess who plays which role). The 20th Century Fox buddy pic — which will be the first R-rated film distributed by Disney since 2013’s The Fifth Estate — also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.

In the film. a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Nanjiani) picks up a grizzled detective (Bautista) who is hot on the trail of a sadistic, bloodthirsty terrorist. Stu is thrust into a situation where he has to avoid danger and work with his passenger while maintaining his high customer service rating.

The film had its world premiere at SXSW in March and will hit theaters on July 12. Watch the trailer above and check out the new poster here: