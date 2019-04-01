EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Sink is set to star in the second installment of 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment’s Fear Street trilogy, based on the novels by R.L. Stine. Leigh Janiak is helming all three films.

Previously announced cast includes Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, and Jeremy Ford

First released in 1989, the Fear Street book series was set in the fictionalized city of Shadyside and revolved around teenagers who faced malevolent and sometimes paranormal opponents. The books were widely popular with over 80 million copies sold.

Chernin Entertainment producing is pics with Jason Young overseeing the project for Fox.

Sink’s big break came when she joined the cast of Netflix’s hit supernatural series Stranger Things, which will debut its third season in July. She was also seen in the Lionsgate film The Glass Castle, starring Brie Larson, and next appears in the horror film, Eli, also from Netflix.

