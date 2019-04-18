‘Strange Angel’ Season Two Trailer Continues Science-Occult Mash-up

Period drama Strange Angel is back for its season two on CBS All Access as of Thursday, June 13, once again exploring the bizarre true story of Jack Parsons, a CalTech scientist with a kinky after work side.

Straddling the worlds of science and the occult. Parsons was a key figure in US rocketry, but also held riotous sex magic rituals as a devotee to Aleister Crowley’s religion, Thelema.

At the end of season one, Parsons and his team from Caltech made a scientific breakthrough that secured the military’s interest as the country neared the brink of war. In season two, the US is fully engaged in World War II, transforming the Parsons rocketry work into a lucrative business and further entrenching him in the military-industrial complex.

While his career takes off, Parsons and his wife Susan’s devotion to their new occult religion grows, leading them to invite the sex cult into their Pasadena mansion and forge a personal relationship with the group’s notorious founder, Aleister Crowley.

The first season is available on CBS All Access. The cast includes Jack Reynor, Rupert Friend, Bella Heathcote and Peter Mark Kendall. Angus Macfadyen joins the cast in season two as Aleister Crowley.

Strange Angel was created by Mark Heyman (Black Swan, The Skeleton Twins) and based on George Pendle’s book of the same name.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions. Mark Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker serve as executive producers. Clayton Krueger serves as co-executive producer.