‘Strange Angel’: Laine Neil Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of CBS All Access Series

Laine Neil, who recurred in the first season of CBS All Access series Strange Angel, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2.

Neil plays Patty, Susan’s (Heathcote) half-sister, a firebrand whose spirit apparently hasn’t yet been broken by her domineering father. She appeared in five episodes in Season 1.

Created by Mark Heyman and based on George Pendle’s book of the same name, Strange Angel explores the bizarre true story of Jack Parsons, a man who straddled the worlds of science and the occult, pioneering America’s rocketry program while simultaneously practicing sex magick rituals and living by the creed “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law.”

At the conclusion of Season 1, Jack and his team from Caltech make a scientific breakthrough that secures the military’s interest as the country nears the brink of war. In season two, the U.S. is fully engaged in World War II, transforming Jack’s rocketry work into a lucrative business and further entrenching him in the military-industrial complex. While Jack’s career takes off, he and his wife Susan’s devotion to their new occult religion grows, leading them to invite the sex cult into their Pasadena mansion and to forge a personal relationship with the group’s notorious founder, Aleister Crowley himself.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions. Mark Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker serve as executive producers. Clayton Krueger serves as co-executive producer.

Strange Angel is Neil’s first major television role. She’s repped by Grandview and Jim Gilio at Sloane, Offer.