Sting Slots Las Vegas Residency: Ex-Policeman Is Latest Sin City Classic Rocker

Sting is headed to Vegas. The long-ago Police frontman has announced a concert residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting in May of next year, with shows set for the following June, August and September. (See the schedule below.)

Sting: My Songs kicks off May 22, 2020. In an interview with the Associated Press, the 17-time Grammy winner said he was “really committed” to a true Las Vegas experience.

“Visually, sound-wise, dancing — it’s going to be a Vegas show,” he said, adding, “I am a little frightened and a little excited at the same time.”

A total of 16 performances are planned, and tickets will have a reasonable starting price point of $59.

Th 67-year-old performer said he finds the residency concept appealing: “Being in one place is actually a different, spiritual vibe. Welcoming people into your house — that’s basically what it’s going to be. I’ll be telling the story of my life through songs. I’ve had a long, interesting life and I can’t wait.”

Sting, whose new album My Songs (due May 24) will offer reworked versions of his hits including “Every Breath You Take,” “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free,” “Englishman In New York,” “Fields Of Gold,” “Shape Of My Heart,” “Roxanne” and “Message In A Bottle,” is the latest classic rocker giving Sin City a (very) post-Rat Pack persona. Aerosmith kicked of a 35-show residency April 7 (into November) at the Park Theatre, and Rod Stewart is returning to the city in September and October at Caesar’s. John Fogerty just wrapped a six-show stint at the Wynn and will be back in November.

The residency concept is making a return to Broadway, too, no doubt encouraged by the wildly successful 2017-18 Springsteen On Broadway. Morrissey, who will release an album of classic 1960s and ’70s covers (also on May 24), will play his first Broadway engagement May 2-11 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. And as part of a Residence on Broadway series (also at the Lunt-Fontanne), Regina Spektor and Yanni have set New York concerts for this spring.

Sting’s 2020 Vegas performances are set for:

May 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

June 3, 5, 6

Aug. 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Sept. 2