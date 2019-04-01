Stewart Talent is expanding its team with the hires of two new agents for its New York office.

Jonathan Saul will be heading up the Voice Over Promo and Narration Departments. Alison Quartin joins the On Camera Commercial Department.

Saul moves to Stewart Talent from Abrams Artists Agency where he worked for 22 years. He brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge in the industry.

Quartin also joins Stewart from Abrams Artists Agency where she worked as an agent in the Commercial Department for the past 22 years.