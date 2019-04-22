Hollywood Remembers Steve Golin, Oscar-Winning ‘Spotlight’ Producer And Industry Innovator

Steve Golin, the prolific Oscar-winning producer and founder of Anonymous Content who died Sunday at age 64, is being remembered by many in Hollywood today. The man Participant Media CEO David Linde calls “one of the most universally loved people we have ever known” made an impact in many circles via his management and production company, which became a standard-bearer in the independent film and TV space.
His impressive list of credits included films Wild at Heart and Being John Malkovich, as well as the Best Picture Oscar nominees Babel, The Revenant and Spotlight, the latter winning him the big prize in 2016. His TV credits include the groundbreaking HBO series True Detective and Mr. Robot, among others.
He also was co-founder and former CEO of Propaganda Films, launching the career of directors including David Fincher, Michael Bay, Spike Jonze, Antoine Fuqua and Gore Verbinski.
Here is a sampling of reactions coming in, and keep refreshing throughout the day:
David Linde, CEO of Participant Media
“Steve Golin was one of the most universally loved people we have ever known. We are heartbroken for his family and colleagues. Being in business or being Steve’s friend was a privilege because he was so special, and we all aspire to have the qualities that so defined his life.”
