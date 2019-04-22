Hollywood Remembers Steve Golin, Oscar-Winning ‘Spotlight’ Producer And Industry Innovator

Steve Golin, the prolific Oscar-winning producer and founder of Anonymous Content who died Sunday at age 64, is being remembered by many in Hollywood today. The man Participant Media CEO David Linde calls “one of the most universally loved people we have ever known” made an impact in many circles via his management and production company, which became a standard-bearer in the independent film and TV space.

His impressive list of credits included films Wild at Heart and Being John Malkovich, as well as the Best Picture Oscar nominees Babel, The Revenant and Spotlight, the latter winning him the big prize in 2016. His TV credits include the groundbreaking HBO series True Detective and Mr. Robot, among others.

He also was co-founder and former CEO of Propaganda Films, launching the career of directors including David Fincher, Michael Bay, Spike Jonze, Antoine Fuqua and Gore Verbinski.

Here is a sampling of reactions coming in, and keep refreshing throughout the day:

David Linde, CEO of Participant Media

“Steve Golin was one of the most universally loved people we have ever known. We are heartbroken for his family and colleagues. Being in business or being Steve’s friend was a privilege because he was so special, and we all aspire to have the qualities that so defined his life.”

So sad to hear Steve Golin has passed away. A champion of diverting, cutting edge cinema. I fondly remember us doing a Q&A at the New Beverly for ‘Wild At Heart’ sitting with him at the back as it rocked the place. Then Laura Dern showed up bringing Lynch with her! A magic night. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 22, 2019

My heart is broken. Rest In Peace, Steve Golin. — Sam Esmail (@samesmail) April 22, 2019

Steve Golin gave more to this world than he took, he inspired and allowed so many of us to reach our full potential. He was a great man who left us way too soon. He will be deeply missed but his spirit will continue to grow in our deeds and work. — Brett Morgen (@brettmorgen) April 22, 2019

From WILD AT HEART to SPOTLIGHT and THE REVENANT Steve Golin was a producer with near impeccable taste. RIP. https://t.co/JqOGDK1DnF — Richard Shepard (@SaltyShep) April 22, 2019

Steve Golin was one of the first people to believe that I had a vision worth fighting for. There was so much I loved about him but my favorite thing was how much he loved Joy Gorman. I will miss him. — Dana Fox (@inthehenhouse) April 22, 2019

#.SteveGolin was a remarkable guy – he fostered great film makers and directors. #Spotlight was his. So was #TheRevenant. I met with him a few times – both when I was represented by Anonymous Content and when we were setting to make a film. Kind. Charming. Wise. Condolensces https://t.co/wLK96mkOtb — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) April 22, 2019

Straight up, Steve Golin is one of the people whose careers I aspired toward. We were at a dinner together less than three weeks ago. What a colossal loss to everyone in the film and television industry and who watches film or television. Damn. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) April 22, 2019

So sad RT @TatianaSiegel27: Really sad news. Steve Golin, who produced everything from Spotlight to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind to Mr. Robot, has passed away at the way-too-young age of 64. https://t.co/8ZE9bU2d9G via @thr — DeVon Franklin (@DeVonFranklin) April 22, 2019

Today Team Vampire Chronicles grieves the incredibly sad loss of one of our executive producers and one of the true giants of contemporary Hollywood, Steve Golin. Entertainment is a more rich and sophisticated and diverse place for having been blessed by Steve. — Christopher Rice (@chrisricewriter) April 22, 2019

This one feels beyond sad, heavy and difficult. Steve Golin created spaces and atmosphere directors could create and thrive in. A rare gift in Hollywood. Propaganda Films was such and my memories and the memories many are with Steve and his family today. Thank you and RIP SG. — Paul Rachman (@paulrachman) April 22, 2019

I am shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Steve Golin. He was a great producer and an even greater man. — Michael Sucsy (@michaelsucsy) April 22, 2019

we lost one of the good guys today–mr. steve golin, a great talent and an even greater person. he was a friend and a mentor and a very decent man (and probably had a hand in several of your favorite projects on the big and small screen). goodnight, sweet prince. #stevegolin #RIP pic.twitter.com/8MfjcotK51 — VanHelsingShowrunner (@VHshowrunner) April 22, 2019