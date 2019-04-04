Emmy winning This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown has been tapped to star in Rise, an inspirational sports drama based on a true story. He’ll take on the role of Coach Willie Davis, a junior high janitor-turned coach who made an impact on the lives of those around them in extraordinary ways. The pic is set up at AFFIRM Films, a Sony Pictures Entertainment company, in partnership with Crystal City Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back helmer Kevin Rodney Sullivan is directing the film from a screenplay by Randy Brown and Gregory Allen Howard. Ari Pinchot, Stuart Avi Savitsky, Mike Karz, and Bill Bindley are producing the pic which is slated for release April 10, 2020.

Davis took on the role as head coach for the school’s lackluster basketball team when it was in danger of being cut because of funding concerns. Coach Davis, from the very beginning, teaches his team of junior high kids these priorities in life, who they need to be, and what they need to do in order to be successful on and off the basketball court. Almost immediately, Coach Willie becomes the role model for many of the kids in the school and surrounding community, as they make an amazing run at the state championship.

Filming will commence next month in Louisiana.

Brown, who recently launched his Indian Meadows Productions banner, can next be heard in Sony’s Angry Birds sequel and Disney’s Frozen II. He also co-stars opposite Blake Lively and Jude Law in Paramount’s The Rhythm Section.