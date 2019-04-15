Sterling K. Brown Joins Amazon’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Sterling K. Brown is joining The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as a cast member. The actor announced the news via an Instragram video, crediting creator and Executive Producer Amy Sherman-Palladino and Executive Producer Daniel Palladino with writing a new role for him.

The Emmy-winning Amazon Prime Video series is currently in production on its third season.

Brown has four films set for this year, including Angry Birds 2, The Rhythm Section, Frozen 2 and Waves. He recently launched his production company Indian Meadows, with the mandate to champion diversity while developing and producing “entertaining, educational and edifying projects.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

