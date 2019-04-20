‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Puts Robert De Niro Under Analysis

Robert De Niro has been angry a lot lately, appearing in public to bitterly denounce the current administration and portraying Robert Mueller in a memorable Saturday Night Live appearance at the end of last month.

So it was surprising to see him in a relaxed and relatively mellow state for his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, as De Niro talked more about the craft of acting than the craftiness of politicians.

In a segment Colbert termed “Analyze These” (an homage to De Niro’s 1999 Analyze This and 2002 Analyze This films), De Niro was asked to give one-word answers to some probing questions.

Greatest actor he’s ever worked with? “Myself,” he joked, before talking about Marlon Brando and the work they did together.

Watch the rest of the video for his other reflective answers to the questions.