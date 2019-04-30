Stephen Colbert: Joe Biden’s Charlottesville Ad Has Donald Trump On The Defensive

Former Veep Joe Biden kicked off campaigning today, after teeing up his 2020 race last week with a candidacy announcement video blasting President Donald Trump for his “very fine people on both sides” of the issue at the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

At that rally, neo-Nazis chanted the same bile heard in Germany in the ’30s, Biden said.

Biden is appealing to his core demo: people alive in the 1930’s, Colbert snarked. The leading Dem 2020 hopeful went after the white supremacists’ “hero,” saying when Trump made that false equivalency, he knew Trump was a “threat to this nation unlike any I’d ever seen in my lifetime.”

Calling the ad “powerful stuff, and true,’ Colbert commended Biden for getting Trump’s knickers knotted over that video. “Proof of that is that this ad did something none of the other Democrats have been able to do: put him on the defensive. After Biden’s ad about Charlottesville, Trump had to answer for his Charlottesville answer again.”

Trump once again is insisting the “fine people” reference was to those rally attendees who came to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.

“Trump thinks you should be honored because you’re are a good general, no matter what side you fought on,” Colbert said.