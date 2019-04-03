Donald Trump’s “oranges” gaffe made during remarks at a White House briefing Tuesday was not lost on late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

A refresher: At several points during Tuesday’s briefing Trump was airing his grievances with the press over the special counsel’s Russia probe, urging reporters to find how the investigation really began. During his spiel, he repeatedly attempted to say origins but pronounced it oranges.

“I hope they now go and take a look at the oranges, the oranges of the investigation,” Trump told reporters. “The beginnings of that investigation…where it started, who started it…the Mueller report I wish covered the oranges of how it started. The beginnings of the investigation.”

So, on CBS‘ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday, Colbert asked his audience to “See if you can notice his small slip of the brain.”

He then played the clip (you can watch it below) of Trump substituting “orange” for “origins” and went off on a citrus theme.

“Yes! Yes, sir! We must take a look at the Oranges of the investigation! I say it is high clemen-time we do so!” Colbert said.

“The American people will not stand-gerine for it any longer!” he continued, adding “We can vitamin C right through the lies! We tropi-can handle the juice!”

On ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel quipped, “What happens is he wakes up every morning, sees the color of his face and the rest of the day he has that word stuck in his head.”

Note the official White House transcript of the remarks below in which “oranges” became “oringes”.

I hope they now go and take a look at the oringes [origins] — the origins of the investigation, the beginnings of that investigation. If you look at the origin of the investigation — where it started; how it started; who started it, whether it’s McCabe or Comey or a lot of them; where does it go; how high up in the White House did it go — you will all get Pulitzer Prizes, okay? You’d all get Pulitzer Prizes. You should have looked at it a long time ago. And that’s the only thing that’s disappointing to me about the Mueller report. The Mueller report, I wish, covered the oringes [origins] of how it started — the beginnings of the investigation and how it started.