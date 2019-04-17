Stephen Colbert Applauds France’s Response To Donald Trump’s Notre Dame Cathedral Fire Fighting Advice

Stephen Colbert marveled at the fire-fighting advice dispensed by President Donald Trump as Notre Dame Cathedral burned.

Seeing the nearly 900-year-old cathedral engulfed in flames via TV news, Trump offered his help tweeting “So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”

“Does he think every time there is an emergency in France they shout, ‘The cathedral is on fire! We must check Donald Trump’s Twitter feed! He says we must act quickly, get the water! Why didn’t we think of water?! We’ve been using cheese!'”

The French Civil Security agency did respond to Trump’s tweet, issuing one of their own to say, “Hundreds of firemen of the Paris Fire Brigade are doing everything they can to bring the terrible #NotreDame fire under control. All means are being used, except for water bombing aircraft which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral.”

“For fire fighters, they really know how go give a sick burn,” Colbert said approvingly.