Former CAA Execs Stephanie Piza And Carla Vionette Santiago Launch UNCMMN To Amplify Diverse Stories

Former CAA and digital industry executives Stephanie Piza and Carla Vionette Santiago are making moves and championing the need for diverse and underrepresented voices in the industry with the newly launched UNCMMN, a talent management and entertainment partnerships firm set to amplify diverse stories and deliver clients with the tools to reach audiences in an authentic voice. The firm is the first management company of its kind to give shine to diverse and disruptive talent of the changing landscape of Hollywood.

Related Story New Hollywood Podcast: 'Little' EP And Star Marsai Martin Is Making Big Moves

Piza will lead the charge on UNCMMN’s Talent team where she will explore verticals such as endorsements, licensing, consumer products, live events, television, film, publishing, music, production and voiceover for her clients all while maintaining and expanding their online voices to build and execute a holistic strategy for all talent clients. Santiago will head the Partnerships team and will curate and design entertainment experiences in the TV, film and events space for brands and agencies to authentically connect with multicultural audiences and refine and extend brands into product as well as IP.

“As the meaning of celebrity changes, influencers and content creators have the opportunity to define culture and the new Hollywood. UNCMMN is committed to developing its clients and presenting opportunities that challenge the current landscape of entertainment to stay ahead of the curve in a competitive market,” said Piza. “Understanding our client’s tone, personality and cultural background as well as the commitment to their long-term success is what will make UNCMMN stand out from traditional talent management firms. We present opportunities to our clients that strategically align with their brand both on and offline.”

Santiago adds: “Today’s online audience can see through branded content that panders rather than celebrates diversity. UNCMMN sets to have real conversations with brands to authentically connect to their audience in the digital landscape in a meaningful way. UNCMMN sets to differentiate its projects from the current digital landscape by understanding the ‘why’ of key partnerships and will identify the best approach to content, help brands control their narrative and unlock opportunities to help tell an authentic story while maintaining the ethos of brand partners.”

On the staffing side, Desiree Ansari joins as a Talent Coordinator working alongside the Head of Talent in managing all of UNCMMN’s talent roster. Britton Harden is joining the partnerships team as Partnerships Manager from WME where he will leverage his experience in talent management as well as celebrity and brand licensing to secure partnerships for both the company’s brand and talent clients.

Piza has established herself as a prominent dealmaker in the digital space specifically building out digitally native talent. She began her career at CAA where she worked in the digital talent and brand partnerships department. She then joined Big Frame, a full service talent management company focused on digitally native talent, as a manager. She later joined Flip Management before launching UNCMMN with Santiago. Piza’s list of clients includes viral internet sensations Jay Versace, Joanne The Scammer and JC Caylen who are now on the UNCMMN roster.

Santiago has a diverse background and has worked with Fortune 500 brands and tech start-ups for the past decade. She has focused on brokering partnerships with brands and entertainment properties. While at EQAL, an entertainment tech startup, she helped companies like Airbnb, Poshmark and Instacart find digital celebrity partnerships. Later during her time at CAA, she spearheaded digital brand partnerships with their influencer and traditional talent. She later joined U Entertainment Group where she oversaw and led digital strategy and partnerships and delivered unique and valuable partnerships for Toyota, Frito Lay, Doritos, SC Johnson and many others.

UNCMMN is an independent venture with MACRO serving as a strategic investor.