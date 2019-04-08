EXCLUSIVE: On June 17, 2015, tragedy struck the nation when a white supremacist gunman took the lives of members of the Emanuel A.M.E. church. In the documentary Emanuel executive produced by Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions and Mariska Hargitay, director Brian Ivie shed light on the events and highlights the power of forgiveness.

In the new trailer above, we see witnesses, survivors and family members affected by the events in the Charleston, SC share their stories. The documentary also examines how faith, hope and forgiveness healed a community after the church shooting. It also weaves the history of race relations in Charleston, the significance and impact of Mother Emanuel Church, and the hope that somehow emerges in the aftermath

“The documentary highlights how a horrible tragedy can bring a community together, and spreads an important message about the power of forgiveness,” said Curry. “Stories like this are the reason we created Unanimous and entered the entertainment space. I hope the film inspires others like it does me.”

“We, along with the country, grieved each family’s loss,” add Davis and Tennon. “Yet, miraculously, from this devastation we witnessed tremendous benchmarks of humanity. The survivors found courage to love in the face of hate.”

The documentary opens in theaters nationwide for a limited run through Fathom Events on June 17 and 19 only. The film was made in direct partnership with the City of Charleston and the families affected by the tragedy. The producers will donate their share of profits from the film to the survivors of the shooting and the families of the victims.