Are you ready for some putt-putt?! NBA Superstar Steph Curry is set to executive produce the ABC extreme mini-golf competition series Holey Moley from Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Rob Riggle (Night School, Midnight Run) and Joe Tessitore (Monday Night Football) will offer up their play-by-play and commentary for the show while Jeannie Mai (co-host of The Real) will serve as a sideline correspondent.

As the first series of its kind, the 10-episode mini-golf competition will showcase self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an unparalleled, epic obstacle golf course. In addition to being executive producer, Curry will be the resident golf pro of the Holey Moley course and appear in every episode.

Holey Moley will focus on the family-favorite game of mini-golf with a twist. In each episode, 12 contestants will put their miniature golf—and physical—skills to the test and face off in never-before-seen challenges on a larger-than-life course. Mini-golf experts of all ages and backgrounds will try their luck on Holey Moley’s supersized holes. Every episode will consist of three rounds of golf, culminating with three finalists taking on the daunting “Mt. Holey Moley” in a three-way contest. Ultimately, one winner per episode will take home the $25,000 prize, along with “The Golden Putter” trophy and coveted “Holey Moley” plaid jacket. Uniquely themed holes will be featured every week, along with special celebrity guest appearances and other surprises along the way.

Holey Moley is created by Eureka Productions and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Production begins this month in California. The show’s premiere will be announced at a later date. Holey Moley is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.