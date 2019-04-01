EXCLUSIVE: YouTube and Lionsgate’s hit dance drama series Step Up: High Water has surged in viewership for its Season 2 premiere. The first episode of the sophomore season has drawn 11.5 million views in the seven days since its March 20 debut, according to YouTube. Compared with the first episode of Season 1, which drew 1.3 million viewers through seven days following its January 31, 2018 debut, the Season 2 premiere is up 884% over the first season.

Based on the successful film franchise from Lionsgate, Step Up: High Water follows several students at a cut-throat performing arts school in Atlanta. Series regulars NE-YO, Naya Rivera and Faizon Love are back for Season 2, along with newcomers Ashley Greene, Robin Givens and Jeremy Copeland.

Multi-platinum recording artist and entrepreneur Rick Ross is set to guest star as himself. Todrick Hall will also make a cameo playing himself. JaQuel Knight will choreograph episode three as well as make a cameo playing himself.

Step Up: High Water is created and executive produced by showrunner Holly Sorensen (Recovery Road, Make It Or Break It). Adam Shankman, Jennifer Gibgot and Meredith Milton, all producers of the original Step Up films, executive produced season one, along with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who both co-starred in the original Step Up film. All have returned to executive produce for the second season.