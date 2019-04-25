Stefanie Sherk Dies: Canadian Actress, Model, Wife Of Actor Demian Bichir Was 37

Demian Bichir announced the death of his wife, Canadian actress, writer and model Stefanie Sherk, in an emotional message Wednesday on Instagram. Sherk died “peacefully” on April 20, the actor wrote. He did not mention a cause of death. She was 37.

“It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain,” he said in his post with a picture of Sherk. “It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace.”

He asked for respect during his time of mourning.

According to Sherk’s IMDb profile, she began dating Bichir in 2010 and they married the following year. The couple did not have children together. She became mother to Bichir’s daughter Gala from a previous relationship, born in 2011.

Born in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Canada, Sherk appeared in Bichir’s directorial debut Un Cuento de Circo & A Love Song, and features Star Power, Valentine’s Day and Loco Love. She also starred in #Hashtag: The Series.

Bichir received a best actor Oscar nomination in 2012 for his role in Chris Weitz’s A Better Life. He has also appeared in films including The Hateful Eight, Che: Guerrilla and Sex, Shame & Tears.