‘Station 19’: Stacy McKee Exits As Showrunner Of ABC’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff

Stacy McKee, creator of Station 19, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, has decided to exit the firefighter-themed drama series as showrunner, Deadline has confirmed.

McKee’s deal with ABC Studios had expired, and after working underneath the Shondaland umbrella for more than 15 years, McKee decided she would take the opportunity to move in a different direction, we hear.

McKee felt that she’d accomplished what she set out to do, which was to successfully launch Station 19 through two complete seasons, and is now looking forward to what comes next.

McKee remains showrunner throughout the current second season, which has already wrapped production. A decision on potential third season will likely be made in the next couple of weeks ahead of ABC’s upfront presentation in New York.

Station 19 follows a group of heroic firefighters in Washington’s largest city. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George and Grey Damon star. Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Paris Barclay executive produce.

The season two finale airs May 19 at 9 PM. on ABC.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report McKee’s exit.