‘Stargirl’ EP Melissa Carter Re-Ups Overall Deal With Warner Horizon Scripted TV

EXCLUSIVE: Stargirl executive producer Melissa Carter is extending her long relationship with Warner Bros. TV, renewing a multi-year overall deal with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Under the pact, Carter will develop new scripted programming for cable and streaming services at WHSTV, a unit of the Warner Bros. Television Group.

Carter currently serves as an executive producer on the upcoming Warner Bros. Television series Stargirl, for the DC Universe digital subscription service. Before that, she was an executive producer of WHSTV’s Freeform drama series Famous in Love, from Pretty Little Liars‘ creator I. Marlene King.

Carter also served as executive producer/co-showrunner alongside creator Ava DuVernay on the first season of OWN’s breakout WHSTV drama Queen Sugar, exec produced by Oprah Winfrey.

Carter’s TV series credits also include Mistresses for ABC, Jane by Design and WHSTV-produced The Lying Game for ABC Family, and The Lottery for Lifetime. Carter began her career as the co-writer of the feature film which starred Holly Hunter and the late Brittany Murphy. She is repped by ICM Partners and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.