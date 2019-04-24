‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Teaser Clocked 111M Views In First 24 Hours; More Viral Than ‘Last Jedi’ & ‘Force Awakens’

We noticed there wasn’t trailer traffic reported on the anticipated Star Wars finale The Rise of Skywalker, so we went digging. Sources inform us that the 24-hour traffic for Skywalker following its drop at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on April 12 was 111 million views, which was 20M more than the Stars Wars: The Last Jedi teaser (91M as of April 14, 2017) and more than double the 24-hour traffic for Star Wars: The Force Awakens teaser from Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, 2014.

While that might look like it pales in comparison to the monster 24-hour trailer views of Disney’s Avengers: Endgame (289M views in December), Avengers: Infinity War (238M) and the Thanksgiving day drop of The Lion King (224.6M views — remember these are organic and paid ad views), consider the fact that a majority of Star Wars fans were literally watching the Skywalker trailer live during Star Wars Celebration, hence the lower 24-hour total. Marvel movie trailers are typically launched cold, meaning they’re not dropped during a livestreamed event (footage shown at San Diego Comic-Con or CinemaCon is typically delayed).

However, what is going on, and indicative of Skywalker‘s success, is that the trailer is going viral like crazy. RelishMix reports that the EOR viral rate for Skywalker is at “a very healthy start” of 295:1 through 10 days based strictly on YouTube views (the data doesn’t include Facebook, Twitter or Instagram views). That number beats the first 10-day viral rate of The Last Jedi (262:1), Force Awakens (120:1) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (68:1), with fans ripping and reposting the teaser trailer for the J.J. Abrams-directed sequel across YouTube on movie fan channels and Marvel superfan channels as well.

Compared to when Force Awakens dropped, these days there are several means for a studio to push a trailer online including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. As such, juxtaposing purely YouTube views for Skywalker‘s first 10 days from various channels, Skywalker clocked close to 87M, ahead of Rogue One‘s 62M views but behind Last Jedi‘s 119M and Force Awakens 103M.