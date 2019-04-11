Alan Tudyk To Reprise K-2SO Role In ‘Star Wars: Rogue One’ Disney+ Series With Diego Luna; ‘The Mandalorian’ Gets Launch Date

At Disney’s Investor Day Thursday, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy officially confirmed a Star Wars spinoff series starring Diego Luna reprising his Rogue One character Cassian Andor, joined by Alan Tudyk as K-2S0, with Stephen Schiff as showrunner. Tudyk’s deadpan droid character was pumped up in later edits of Rogue One prior to its theatrical release to add humor to the film.

The Rogue One series will be the second Star Wars original live-action series for Disney+. The first, Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, just finished production and looks amazing Kennedy said. She announced that that series will be released at Disney+’s launch. She also announced a new season of the animated Clone Wars.

In Rogue One, Luna’s early Rebel pioneer Cassian Andor who taps Jyn Erso to steal the Death Star plans in Rogue One. The first spinoff film, the second Star Wars film to be released by Disney, was a success making $1.06B at the WW box office. However, when Disney strayed again outside the Skywalker saga of episodes that Star Wars creator George Lucas started in 1977 with last May’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, that movie tanked for a variety of factors losing close to an estimated $77M per Deadline finance sources.

A short sizzle reel for The Mandelorian was shown in Stage 2 on the Disney lot and it opened with the new character Mandalorian on an icy landscape before the cut to backstage with creator Jon Favreau and his team for the Star Wars based series.

“He’s relatable, we’re all covered in our own armor, said star Pedro Pascal of the bounty hunter. Not a lot was revealed of the story that takes place after Empire Strikes Back movie but a lot of the iconography of the story from a galaxy far far away was certainly apparent.

Star Wars Celebration kicked off in Chicago today and runs until April 15. On Sunday morning there’s another panel for The Mandalorian, so chances are fans might see more footage, and here from castmembers.