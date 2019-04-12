Click to Skip Ad
‘Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker’: First Look At Jedi Finale Epic – Gallery

That disturbance in the Force today came from Chicago where J.J. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy and the cast members of Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker greeted thousands of fans at a jam-packed McCormick Place to preview the film and premiere the first trailer. The trailer rocked, the crowd was delirious, and Disney’s Lucasfilm looks poised for a monster release in the holiday season.

In the gallery above, some of the intriguing sights from the trailer, which featured eye-catching creature designs, otherworldly vistas, intense showdowns and some barrel-rolling Millennium Falcon flight time.

