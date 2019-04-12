Refresh for updates Whatever Disney lacked at CinemaCon in terms of dropping Star Wars or Marvel treats, they’re making up to fans four fold between yesterday’s Disney Investor Day and today’s Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. The trailer and title for J.J. Abrams’ Skywalker swan song Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to finally be unveiled today.

Abrams in the wake of Colin Trevorrow’s departure from Episode IX, has a big job on his hands wrapping up such controversial moments set fourth by Rian Johnson’s previous chapter Star Wars: The Last Jedi, read Luke Skywalker’s death and whether Rey is even related to the whole clan, or is Kylo Ren’s sister. We’ll see. McCormick Place, the largest convention center in North America, was filled to overflowing with fans — a good number of them waving their glowing lightsabres.

Hosting today is Late Show host Stephen Colbert. “I just flew in from Dagobah and, boy, are my S-foils locked in attack position,” joked Colbert who got to visit the Episode IX set. He then toss it over to Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy and Abrams.

Yesterday at Disney Investor Day, Kennedy unveiled a behind the scenes look at Disney+ Star Wars streaming series The Mandalorian (available at launch of the service on Nov. 12) and confirmed that Alan Tudyk was joining Diego Luna in the upcoming Rogue One streaming series.

“The thing I think about all the time is the responsibility we have,” said Kennedy, “this one in particular. This is the third act of a three act structure. We’ve immersed ourselves into everything George created.”

“What you end up seeing, you’ll be happy with,” said Kennedy.

“This guy sitting next to me, cares more than anybody I know,” gestured Kennedy to Abrams. He said that at present, he’s editing and doing VFX for Episode IX.

Kennedy talked about the challenge of ending a nine-episode arc, 40 years later. “It needs to feel that it’s of its time,” said Kennedy, “we’ve taken to heart everything that George created” plus Abrams’ “inspiration.”

Abrams told fans in the room about the challenges in filling the void left behind by Carrie Fisher. It was something that scribe Chris Terrio and Abrams grappled with. He said there were scenes from Force Awakens unused, and those will be used in Episode IX. Essentially scenes were written around those. So much better than a CGI Fisher.

Last Jedi ended with the adventurers scattered and reeling, Abrams said “some time goes by” before the new film’s action takes place. This is an adventure the “group goes on together,” Abrams said, drawing a cheer from the crowd.

Abrams said he’s still doing a mix of live locations in the UK and Wadi Rum Jordan, and sets mixed with some VFX much like production on Force Awakens.

“It was emotional and I really can’t give you details,” said Kennedy when asked about the final day of shooting by Colbert.

“Oh, I see, I was called to Chicago to ask questions and not get answers,” said Colbert.

Colbert then brought C3-PO on stage, aka Anthony Daniels. Colbert asked Daniels if he’d ever want his own C3-PO. “Things like Alexa and Syri scare me,” quipped Daniels about the fastidious droid. Colbert mentioned that Daniels has a book hitting shelves tomorrow, the title of which can’t be revealed today. Daniels mused about his long odyssey in the role of the droid C-3PO — which. began in the days when he was a man “with hair as black as J.J.’s.”

Then Billy Dee Williams aka Land Calrissian took the stage to great applause.

“I didn’t expect to be in this little adventure, but I got lucky,” said Williams, “I’ve been doing this for long time, 60 years, I’ve been doing this…but I regard this as a real highlight for me.”

“How did I find Lando again? Lando never left me,” said Williams to Colbert. Abrams said that when Williams stepped on set, the air went out of the room; it was an emotional event for the production.

Williams revealed a sore subject — all the fans who upbraided him still for his character’s betrayal of Han Solo in the 1980 film Empire Strikes Back. “I get accursed all the time of having betrayed Han Solo,” Williams said with mock irritation. “Expediency,” is how Williams explained the sell-out moment, ” And by the way did anybody die? Nobody died. Nobody died.”

Colbert then pulled the whole new generation cast on stage: Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaccs, BB-8, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomie Ackie, and Joonas Suotamo. Ackie who is new to the cast said the name of her character is Jannah. Colbert said he heard rumors that she’s Lando’s daughter. Her response, laughing, “Lando is a charming man and he could have children all over the universe.”

“Is Finn the most eligible bachlor?” asked Colbert. Boyega said “Finn is single and ready to mingle,” explaining the four-way romance between Ridley’s Rey’s, Isacc’s Poe and Tran’s rebel Rose. Finn, a onetime stormtrooper, is more centered and self-aware in the new film. “The last two movies, Finn couldn’t decide where he belonged but in this film he’s a sexy young man in the rebellion.”

Isaac, who plays the hotshot pilot Poe, was greeted with chants of “305” — a reference to the area code in Miami, where the actor grew up. Colbert asked Isaac about his character’s winking approach to danger. “He’s just a human and one of the most human things you can do is find the humor and the irony in even the darkest situation.”

Ridley’s birthday was on April 10 and some folks in the auditorium sang “Happy Birthday”. “Did Rey read the books from the tree library?” asked Colbert. “It’s been a little while, I think she’s getting through them.”

Is she re-building the lightsaber that was destroyed? “The lightsaber that Rey inherited from Luke — lives,” says Ridley.

Abrams said in regards to Rey’s improved Jedi powers in this installment, “I will say this that are some extraordinary things that the character and Daisy did in this movie.”

“Kylo and Rey thing we’ll have to see,” says Ridley. As far as her romance with Finn, Boyega said that everyone “is in the middle of war.” Ridley confirmed no more half naked shots of Adam Driver’s Kylo. “When he turned around, it was surprising to the crew as to everyone,” said Ridley about that bare chested Driver moment.

Abrams said he was “thankful to Rian Johnson” for so many things in Last Jedi, but one of the most important ones was the casting of Tran.

A poignant moment came when Colbert earlier introduced Tran. Led by Boyega, the cast on stage responded to their colleague’s name with boisterous, sustained cheers. The audience joined in and Tran looked emotionally touched by the display. The context was never explained on stage or on screen but everyone heard the ovation as a sign of support for Tran who endured a savage and personal social media backlash to her performance in the film.

Abrams showed a photo of a new creature, a big slug-like guy who is a member of the Resistance, his name being Claude. Other new characters, Dio, a single wheel rolling droid with a cone for a head. He’s BB-8’s new friend, and way smaller than the orange white ball.

Then Abrams ended the session what what everyone was looking for: The teaser to Star Wars: Episode IX and the new title: The Rise of Skywalker.