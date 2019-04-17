‘Star Trek’ Jean-Luc Picard Series Adds Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway & Isa Briones To Cast

Alison Pill (The Newsroom), Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful) and Isa Briones (American Crime Story: Versace) are set as series regulars opposite Patrick Stewart in CBS All Access’ upcoming Star Trek series that will explore the next chapter of Jean-Luc Picard.

The new untitled Star Trek series, produced by CBS TV Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows him in the next chapter of his life. Pill, Treadaway and Briones join previously announced cast members Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd and Evan Evagora.

As with the others, no details are being revealed about the characters Pill, Treadaway and Briones will play.

Pill just wrapped shooting season one of the upcoming FX series Devs from Alex Garland, and can be seen in the Oscar-nominated film Vice. Most recently, Pill starred on Broadway in the Tony-nominated production of Three Tall Women. On TV, she was recently seen in American Horror Story: Cult.

Pill is repped by CAA and The Burstein Company.

Treadaway recently finished filming season four of Netflix series The Crown. Before that he starred for two seasons opposite Brendan Gleeson in David E. Kelley’s Mr. Mercedes series. On the big screen, Treadaway can be seen in Nash Edgerton’s film Gringo, opposite Joel Edgerton, Charlize Theron and David Oyelowo. Treadaway is repped by Principal Entertainment LA.

Actor and singer Briones just wrapped the First National Touring Company of Hamilton. Briones’ most recent credits include FX’s American Crime Story: Versace and Next to Normal (East West Players), for which she won an L.A. Ovation Award. Briones is repped by Piper/Kaniecki/Marks Management and Abrams Artists Agency.

The Picard Star Trek series is executive produced by Kurtzman, James Duff, Akiva Goldsman, Patrick Stewart, Michael Chabon, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, with Aaron Baiers of Secret Hideout serving as co-executive producer.

Hanelle Culpepper will direct the first two episodes of the series, making her the first woman to direct a pilot or debut episode of a Starfleet series in the franchise’s 53-year history. The show will air exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and will be distributed concurrently internationally by CBS Studios International.