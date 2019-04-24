‘Star Trek’ Animated Series From Hageman Bros., Alex Kurtzman & CBS TV Studios Gets Green Light At Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has given a green light to an animated Star Trek series from Emmy-winning writers Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters, Ninjago), CBS TV Studios and Alex Kurtzman’s studio-based Secret Hideout.

Penned by the Hageman brothers, the original CG-animated series is targeted at younger audiences. It follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.

The series hails from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers alongside Kevin and Dan Hageman. Aaron Baiers will serve as a co-executive producer. Ramsey Naito, EVP, Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon will oversee the project for Nickelodeon.

“Star Trek’s mission is to inspire generations of dreamers to build a brighter future,” said Kurtzman. “Dan and Kevin have crafted a story that honors its exploratory spirit in a way that’s never been done before, while the Nickelodeon team blew us away with their excitement at bringing ‘Trek’ to a younger generation around the world.”

“Star Trek, Nickelodeon, and the state of animation are doing incredibly ambitious things as of late. We couldn’t be more excited to jump aboard,” said Dan and Kevin Hageman.

The project is envisioned as a major tentpole series for Nickelodeon under its new president Brian Robbins. It also marks a collaboration between Viacom and CBS Corp companies that likely will become corporate siblings as their parents are headed to a merger.

“Partnering with CBS Television Studios and the creative masterminds behind the Star Trek franchise is an incredible opportunity and allows our audience to discover rich characters and new stories,” said Naito. “Star Trek is a franchise loved by generations of fans around the globe, and adding Nickelodeon as home to the next animated series is a perfect fit.”

The new animated series will join Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Short Treks, a series of short stories tied to Discovery, along with Picard (working title) starring Patrick Stewart; animated series Lower Decks from Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty’s) targeted at mature audiences; and Section 31, which is in development with Michelle Yeoh attached to star. All are for CBS All Access.

Kevin and Dan Hageman’s writing credits include The Lego Movie, The Lego Ninjago Movie, and the Trollhunters and Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu series. They most recently co-wrote the screenplay for Croods 2. They also co-wrote CBS Films’ upcoming Scary Stories, produced by Guillermo del Toro.

The new Star Trek series is the third animated series from CBS Television Studios, following Star Trek: Lower Decks for CBS All Access and Our Cartoon President for Showtime.

Claudia Spinelli, VP Animation Development, Nickelodeon, is the executive in charge of the new animated Star Trek series for Nickelodeon.