ESPN led all networks with 40 Sports Emmy nominations, followed by CBS with 27, NBC with 25 and Fox with 20.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominees today for the 40th annual Sports Emmy Awards in 41 categories, including Outstanding Live Sports Special, Live Sports Series and Playoff Coverage, three Documentary categories, Outstanding New Media, Outstanding Play-by-Play Announcer and Studio Host, among others.

The XXIII Olympic Winter Games, which aired on NBC/NBCSN/CNBC/USA/MSNBC/NBCOlympics.com led all programs with 12 nominations, followed by The Super Bowl Today/Super Bowl LIII, which aired on CBS (8) and E: 60 which aired on ESPN2 (6).

“The multiplicity of opportunities for the enthusiast to become passionately involved with the teams and superstars of the sports universe boggles the mind,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. “With this being the 40th anniversary of the Academy’s commitment to honoring the absolute best in sports coverage, we are anticipating a very exciting show celebrating these outstanding nominees.”

Added Steve Ulrich, SVP, Sports Emmy Awards and Events: We’ve never seen such high-quality nominees from such a diverse group of entrants,” said Steve Ulrich, Senior Vice President, Sports Emmy Awards and Events. “I’m especially looking forward to the presentation of the Sports Lifetime Achievement Award to Dick Vitale. He has truly changed the lexicon of college basketball coverage with his iconic lingo, topped off by his boundless energy. Laughter and tears are virtually guaranteed when he steps to the podium to accept.”

For a complete list of nominees click here.