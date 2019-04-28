‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Band Reunites At TFF For Performance, Joined By Elvis Costello

Christopher Guest, from left, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner attend the 35th anniversary screening for "This is Spinal Tap" during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at the Beacon Theatre on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

The 35th anniversary of This Is Spinal Tap, the classic mockumentary film on the fictional British rock band’s misadventures, saw the group reunite Saturday night following a Tribeca Film Festival screening.

As reported by PageSix, the original cast members – Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer – performed songs from the film at the Beacon Theatre, including “Flower People,” “Hell Hole,” “All the Way Home” and “Clam Caravan.” Costello joined them for “Gimme Some Money” before the set ended with “Sex Farm.”

The screening was introduced by director Rob Reiner, who said that the 35th anniversary of the cult classic left him feeling “old.”

“When you make something, you have no idea if it’s going to stand the test of time or it’s going to last, so it’s a thrill,” Reiner told Page Six. “And to know that this oddball movie we made with the genre we kind of created is all of a sudden in the Smithsonian and the National Film Registry, it’s crazy.”

Is this the end of the band? Maybe not. McKean shouted to the crowd at the end of the set, “We will see you in another 35 years.”