EXCLUSIVE: Screen Gems, the genre label under Sony Pictures, is partnering with management and production company Ground Control to open the Screen Gems’ Horror Lab, an initiative that will focus on the development and production of horror genre proof-of-concepts. The program aims to collaborate with burgeoning filmmakers to produce horror shorts with the primary goal of developing new, original content into feature films.

“We envision the Horror Lab as another step in the evolution of our label as a leading genre supplier,” said Screen Gems head Steve Bersch. “We pride ourselves on supporting next generation creatives and see this as another way to bring exciting new talent and ideas to global audiences.”

Ground Control founder Scott Glassgold will serve as a producer on the proof-of-concepts and prospective feature adaptations, while Scott Strauss and Michael Bitar will oversee the program for the studio.

Known for setting up shorts to film adaptations, Ground Control is currently in search of a new battery of diverse filmmakers from around the world with strong, original horror concepts. The company’s proof-of-concept success stories include the 2018 release of Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell’s sci-fi feature, Prospect, which stars Pedro Pascal, Sophie Thatcher, and Jay Duplass, as well as HaZ Dulull’s The Beyond.

“With proof-of-concept emerging as a reliable source material for feature films, the aim is to work with filmmakers at the incubation stage to help actualize their concepts and grow the material organically through the development process,” said Glassgold. “We are providing a one-of-a-kind launch pad for horror filmmakers and films of tomorrow.”