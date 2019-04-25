Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Fox Settles With Family Of ‘Deadpool 2’ Stunt Woman Killed In 2017 On-Set Accident

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Avengers: Endgame' Day 1 Overseas Box Office At $169M; Record U.S. Presales

Read the full story

Sony, Red Wagon Land ‘I Heart Murder’ Spec

Aflo/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has completed a six figure preemptive deal for I Heart Murder, a horror/crime spec script by Tom O’Donnell. Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon will produce.

Plot is being kept under wraps, but it’s a female driven thriller, and they’ve already got actresses circling. Maia Eyre is overseeing for Sony and Lucas Wiesendanger for Red Wagon.

O’Donnell has staffer on several animated Comedy Central shows including Jeff & Some Aliens and Trip Tank. He also wrote on TruTV’s Billy On The Street, and he authored the children’s book series Space Rocks! O’Donnell is also a regular contributor to The New Yorker Magazine.

Writer is repped by Verve, Circle of Confusion and attorney Julian Zajfen. His deal was concluded last week.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad