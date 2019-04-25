Sony, Red Wagon Land ‘I Heart Murder’ Spec

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has completed a six figure preemptive deal for I Heart Murder, a horror/crime spec script by Tom O’Donnell. Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon will produce.

Plot is being kept under wraps, but it’s a female driven thriller, and they’ve already got actresses circling. Maia Eyre is overseeing for Sony and Lucas Wiesendanger for Red Wagon.

O’Donnell has staffer on several animated Comedy Central shows including Jeff & Some Aliens and Trip Tank. He also wrote on TruTV’s Billy On The Street, and he authored the children’s book series Space Rocks! O’Donnell is also a regular contributor to The New Yorker Magazine.

Writer is repped by Verve, Circle of Confusion and attorney Julian Zajfen. His deal was concluded last week.