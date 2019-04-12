Soni Methu Dies: Former CNN ‘Inside Africa’ Host Was 34

Soni Methu, the Kenyan journalist who hosted CNN’s Inside Africa from 2014-15, died Thursday in Kenya after collapsing from unknown causes, the network has confirmed. She was 34.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague Soni Methu,” CNN said in a statement. “Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends, from all at CNN.”

According to CNN, Methu’s sister, Faith Methu, said the former Inside Africa host collapsed suddenly yesterday after suffering stomach pains. She died en route to a hospital. “We don’t know much but a post mortem will be done to tell exactly what happened,” Faith Methu said in a statement.

Inside Africa is CNN International’s longest-running feature program, according to the network. Methu, who for two years prior to CNN was a correspondent at South African news channel eNCA, left the CNN show when the network adopted a new format without a presenter.

While at eNCA, Methu covered the 2013 Westgate Mall terrorist attack in Nairobi. She was the first Kenyan host of Inside Africa.