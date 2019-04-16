‘Solo’ Star Alden Ehrenreich To Headline NBCU Series ‘Brave New World’

EXCLUSIVE: Alden Ehrenreich, who played the title character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, is set to lead the cast of Brave New World, a series adaptation of the Aldous Huxley novel, from UCP and Amblin Television.

Originally developed at Syfy and recently announced as straight-to-series pickup at USA Network, the big-budget drama is now rumored as a potential flagship series for the NBCU streaming platform, set to launch in 2020.

Written by David Wiener, Grant Morrison and Brian Taylor based on Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London.

The arrival of John, a subversive outsider, in the New World, threatens to disrupt the stability of New London’s utopian society.

Wiener and Morrison executive produce along with Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Wiener will also serve as showrunner. Owen Harris will direct the first episode and executive produce the series. Taylor will executive produce on the first episode.

This marks the first major TV role for Ehrenreich, who most recently starred as Han Solo in Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Other feature credits include Blue Jasmine, Tetro and Beautiful Creatures. He is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, CAA and Felker Toczek Gelman.