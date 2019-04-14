‘SNL’: The Women Of The View Talk Among Themselves

Saturday Night Live took its shot at the foibles of the women of The View (Leslie Jones, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor), with special guest Jenny McCarthy (Emma Stone) welcomed to the show.

Almost beyond parody, the panel of “best friends who have nothing in common,” as Jones/Goldberg put it, took on some of the weighty issues of the day. Best shot: Meghan McCain describing herself as “The Princess of Arizona” during a discussion on immigration.

The bit was received well by members of the real-life View cast, as Ana Navarro tweeted her response.

As a human mom this was hilarious… https://t.co/3CZZssEP5S — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) April 14, 2019

Finally an actual female is playing me. Thank you Kate. https://t.co/rIOtQcQwqI — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) April 14, 2019

I’m not supposed to be on twitter because of hiatus BUT this sketch is hilarious, and being parodied by @SNL is a huge pop cultural honor. – Signed, your old intern and “the princess of Arizona” 😜🌵 https://t.co/HUtON4Xi3V — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 14, 2019