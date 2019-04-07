With Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington as the host on the eve of the hugely popular HBO series’ final season debut, it was inevitable that Saturday Night Live featured GOT-themed skits.

Harrigton’s monologue was crashed by a couple of GOT cast members. (you can watch it below).

And as HBO is looking to extend the GOT franchise with several prequel projects in the works, one of which, starring Naomi Watts, was picked up to pilot, SNL offered some other ideas for GOT prequels, sequels and spinoffs.

The suggestions, each presented via a short scene, included romantic drama Castle Black headlined by Jon Snow, a Daria-style animated show about Arya, as well as The King of Queens Landing sitcom with John and Gilly and The Marvelous Mrs. Melisandre.

Other ideas, riffing on current and former HBO shows, included No Ballers, featuring eunuchs Varys and Grey Worm and Cersei and the City.

In a nice synergy between SNL and fellow NBC series Law & Order: SVU, which was just renewed for a record-breaking 21st season, the sketch comedy program pitched a crossover, Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit, toplined by SVU stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T in GOT garb, from executive producer Dire Wolf. (watch the full skit above)