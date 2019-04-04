Snapchat has unveiled a new slate of 10 original series and renewals for its serialized series Endless Summer, Deep Creek and The Dead Girls Detective Agency. The announcements were part of Snapchat’s Snap Partner Summit Thursday in West Hollywood.
“In 2019, mobile will surpass television in time spent for U.S. adults. This transformation is creating massive new opportunities,” said Sean Mills, Snap senior director of content, during the keynote. “But realizing this potential is not as simple as repurposing old content for new screens. Mobile storytelling has to be different because the way we use our phones is so different.”
The 10 new series include six scripted projects, New Form’s Two Sides, which focuses on a young couple navigating a breakup told from both characters’ points of view simultaneously; sci-fi series Commanders from Dakota Pictures; sneaker cult comedy Sneakerheads from Indigo and EMJAG Productions; and Denton’s Death Rate from Insurrection Media.
Unscripted series include BuzzFeed’s currently untitled daily afternoon talk show; MK Asante’s While Black docuseries; and Bunim/Murray’s Stranded with Sam and Colby.
Snapchat also announced a new platform that will allow third-party apps like Tinder and Houseparty to integrate Stories. Fitbit and Venmo will now feature Snapchat’s animated Bitmoji characters on their apps, and Snap also is updating its Lens Studio, to include templates for landmarks such as Buckingham Palace and the Eiffel Tower.
Here is Snapchat’s complete new slate per the company release.
Two Sides (New Form) – A young couple navigates a breakup in this innovative series told from both characters’ points of view at the same time. Scripted series launches May 2019.
Commanders (Dakota Pictures) – In this comedy, two teenage outcasts discover a mysterious code within a retro computer that can alter real life. When they decide to use this newfound power to disrupt the cliché social structure, their high school will never be the same. Scripted series launches June 2019.
Untitled Daily BuzzFeed Show – (BuzzFeed) – BuzzFeed’s daily afternoon show brings viewers the latest celebrity, entertainment, and sheer OMG moments blowing up the internet. Launches Spring 2019.
Sneakerheads – (Indigo Development and Entertainment Arts and EMJAG Productions) – A comedy that follows the misadventures of three college freshmen as they navigate the crazy, shady, mercurial world of Los Angeles sneaker culture. Scripted series launches June 2019.
While Black – (Indigo Development and Entertainment Arts and Main Event Media) – Author, filmmaker, recording artist, and educator MK Asante explores racially charged social issues through candid conversations. Unscripted social commentary launches Summer 2019.
Can’t Talk Now (New Form) – A teen soap that takes place inside the phones of a group of high school freshman BFFs as juicy drama unfolds across group texts, video chats, and social media. Scripted series launches Summer 2019.
Compton Dreams (October Films) – Follow the highs and lows of three up-and-coming artists from Compton as they strive to become the next big name in hip-hop. Docuseries launches Summer 2019.
Denton’s Death Date (Insurrection Media) – This comedy, set in a world where everyone knows the exact day they are going to die, centers on Denton Little, a high school junior whose death date is only a week away. Denton finally starts living his life to the fullest when a series of strange events unfold that may be the key to avoiding his fate. Based on the novel by Lance Rubin. Scripted series launches September 2019.
Stranded with Sam and Colby (Bunim/Murray Productions) – A pair of influencers film from a haunted location and what starts as something fun quickly takes a terrifying turn. Docuseries launches Fall 2019.
Dead of Night (Bazelevs in association with Hooked) – Armed with only her phone, a teenage girl must escape a quarantined city full of zombies. Shot in ScreenLife, exclusively from the point of view of the smartphone screen. Based on a Hooked story. Produced by Bazelevs in association with Hooked. Scripted series launches October 2019.