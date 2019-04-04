Snapchat has unveiled a new slate of 10 original series and renewals for its serialized series Endless Summer, Deep Creek and The Dead Girls Detective Agency. The announcements were part of Snapchat’s Snap Partner Summit Thursday in West Hollywood.

“In 2019, mobile will surpass television in time spent for U.S. adults. This transformation is creating massive new opportunities,” said Sean Mills, Snap senior director of content, during the keynote. “But realizing this potential is not as simple as repurposing old content for new screens. Mobile storytelling has to be different because the way we use our phones is so different.”

The 10 new series include six scripted projects, New Form’s Two Sides, which focuses on a young couple navigating a breakup told from both characters’ points of view simultaneously; sci-fi series Commanders from Dakota Pictures; sneaker cult comedy Sneakerheads from Indigo and EMJAG Productions; and Denton’s Death Rate from Insurrection Media.

Unscripted series include BuzzFeed’s currently untitled daily afternoon talk show; MK Asante’s While Black docuseries; and Bunim/Murray’s Stranded with Sam and Colby.

Snapchat also announced a new platform that will allow third-party apps like Tinder and Houseparty to integrate Stories. Fitbit and Venmo will now feature Snapchat’s animated Bitmoji characters on their apps, and Snap also is updating its Lens Studio, to include templates for landmarks such as Buckingham Palace and the Eiffel Tower.

Here is Snapchat’s complete new slate per the company release.