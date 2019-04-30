Slate PR Ups Elyse Weissman And Rachael Trager To VP

EXCLUSIVE: Elyse Weissman and Rachael Trager have been promoted to VP at Slate PR, elevating the veteran pair at the entertainment public relations firm. Both report to Slate PR founding partner Andy Gelb.

Weissman, who joined the company in 2014, handles Slate’s campaigns for clients including the Critics’ Choice Awards, American Music Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, the Motion Picture & Television Fund and other events. She is based in the Hollywood office.

Trager, who works out of Slate’s Chelsea HQ in New York, joined the company in 2013 and oversees PR for events including the Vanity Fair Oscar party, the Tony Awards, Billboard Music Awards, the NBA Awards, National Board of Review, and the GLAAD Media Awards alongside Weissman.