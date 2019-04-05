Sky’s international distribution division Sky Vision is set to be folded into NBC Universal’s Global Distribution unit following Comcast’s $39B purchase of the British pay-TV giant.

This marks the first major move to bring together the enlarged company’s assets following the sale and is expected to lead to a number of job losses.

The sales company is heading to Mip TV next week with titles including HBO and Sky Atlantic co-pro Catherine The Great. Sky Vision MD Jane Milichip is set to oversee the company’s owned production companies including The Great British Bake Off producer Love Productions and LA-based Znak & Co as these producers are set to remain separate from NBCU’s own British production companies such as Downton Abbey indie Carnival Films, which are housed under NBC Universal International Studios

Elsewhere, NBC Universal’s pay TV channels, which include Syfy and Universal Channel, are to be combined with Sky’s own entertainment channels and will be based on its campus in Osterley. NBCUniversal’s Europe, Middle East and Africa Networks London-based team will be moved to the Sky HQ. In Germany, Sky will become the parent company of NBCUniversal’s Networks business and plans to explore ways for both businesses to work more closely together, including possible co-location at Unterföhring.

Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch sent a note to staff today outlining the changes. “Since we became part of a broader organisation, we have been working closely with our new colleagues on plans to grow our audiences and bring our customers even better content. At the same time, we have been looking at ways to work more effectively and efficiently with our new colleagues, and I would like to share with you our latest plans for improving collaboration among our teams,” he said.

“We recognise that these proposals could have an impact on some of our colleagues within Sky and NBCU and, as always, they will be fully supported through these changes. All this is the result of detailed planning and careful consideration, and we believe this combination of key assets and expertise will help us continue to evolve our highly successful media portfolio for the future.”