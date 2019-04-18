‘Skin’ Trailer: Jamie Bell Stars As Conflicted White Supremacist Seeking Redemption

“Guys like this only have three options: Die young, life in prison or they start talkin’.” The subjects of that quote are white supremacists, and Guy Nattiv’s Skin studies one such conflicted soul. Watch the first trailer above.

The logline: After a difficult childhood drives him into the grasps of a white supremacist gang, Bryon (Jamie Bell) tries to escape to a new life, all the while questioning whether he’s capable of undoing — and repenting for — the evil he’s done. Danielle Macdonald, Mike Colter and Vera Farmiga also star.

Israel native Nattiv wrote and directed the film in his English-language debut. (It’s different from his short film of the same title that won the Oscar in February.) He pulls triple duty, also having produced the feature alongside Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, Jaime Ray Newman, Oren Moverman and Dillon D Jordan. Skin had its world premiere at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, which it won the FIPRESCI Prize. It hits theaters on July 26 via A24, following an exclusive VOD run on DirecTV that starts June 27.

Have a look at the unsettling trailer above, and tell us what you think.

