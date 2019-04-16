Travis Knight Buzzes Over To Get ‘Six Billion Dollar Man’ Back On Track

Warner Bros is back on track with its long-in-the-works movie The Six Billion Dollar Man, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight coming aboard to helm the feature film take on the iconic 1970s Six Million Dollar Man TV series.

Related Story 'Six Billion Dollar Man' Pushed To Summer 2020 As Pic Looks For New Director; 'The Shining' Sequel Finds Date; 'Godzilla 2' & Others Shift

Deadline confirmed Knight is attached as is Mark Wahlberg, who has been with the project through several incarnations to play the lead role made famous by Lee Majors.

The current film is now being penned by The Accountant and The Judge scribe Bill Dubuque. Bill Gerber, Steve Levinson and Sue Kroll are producing.

Most recently, Argentinean filmmaker Damian Szifron was attached to the movie, with a May 31, 2019 release date staked out. He left the project only a couple months before the start of production, owing to creative differences on his script.

Originally, The Six Billion Dollar Man with Wahlberg attached was set up at Dimension Films, before Bob Weinstein had to sell the project to Warners to get working capital for his cash-strapped The Weinstein Company, which eventually ended up in bankruptcy. Warner Bros moved the pic to a June 5, 2020 release date while it looked for a director.

Knight is coming off the big success with the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, which grossed $466.9 million for Paramount after its December 2018 bow and revived the franchise. The founder and CEO of Laika also directed Kubo and the Two Strings, an double Oscar nominee for in 2017.

Variety broke the Knight news first today.