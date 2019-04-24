Sisa Grey Claws Into ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’; Ebony Obsidian Enters Chambers Of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is about is about to feel the ramifications of a full moon. Samoan American actress Sisa Grey is set to recur on this season of the CW superhero show as Wolfie, Ramona “Mona” Wu’s alter ego who made her debut in the midseason premiere.

Deadline has confirmed that Grey will play the character for the remainder of the season as we explore what happens when the mild-mannered Care of Magical Creatures Assistant becomes a magical creature herself. She will wrestle with the Wolfie side of her personality; at first, considering it to be something awful and alien, but later coming to realize that it represents a repressed part of her own personality.

Letting Wolfie loose will come to help the Legends, but it will also help Mona come to understand the aspects of herself that she wasn’t able to show the world. The powers imparted upon Mona by the Hawaiian werewolf Konane are the only part of her lost love who was killed in episode 409. In the second half of the season, we will discover what Hank Heywood and the evil faction of the Time Bureau had in store for magical creatures… and how the Legends will try to stop them.

Grey is an actress, writer, singer and onstage personality best most known recurring role being on SMILF as Ida, the nanny to Ally’s (Connie Britton) children. Her other credits include Hawaii 5-0, Grey’s Anatomy, Bosch and I Am the Night.

Grey is repped by Circle of Talent and managed by Brio Entertainment.

Deadline has also confirmed that If Beale Street Could Talk actress Ebony Obsidian has landed a key recurring role on Hulu’s forthcoming scripted series Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan, the series is set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation. The group was a vision of Bobby Diggs, aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

Obsidian will play Nia, Divine’s girlfriend who turned a blind eye to his drug dealing. But his recent encounters may be the thing that pushes her and their relationship past the breaking point.

The news comes after it was recently announced that Obsidian would be joining Amazon Prime Video’s The Hunt, the vengeance-driven Nazi-hunting series executive produced by Academy Award winner Jordan Peele. She also appeared in the hit web series Tough Love.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is created, written, and executive produced by Alex Tse (the upcoming Superfly remake) and The RZA. Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo will also executive produce via Imagine Television, with Wu-Tang member Method Man also executive producing. Fellow Wu-Tang members Ghostface Killa, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, GZA, as well as the Estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard, will serve as consulting producers on the project. Creative executive James Seidman will oversee the project for Imagine.

Obsidian is repped by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment.

