‘Sing Street’ Musical From ‘Once’ Team Set For Off Broadway World Premiere

A new stage musical based on John Carney’s 2016 feature film Sing Street will have its world premiere at Off Broadway’s New York Theatre Workshop during the 2019/20 season, the theater announced today. Enda Walsh, who wrote the book for the Tony-winning musical adaptation of Carney’s Once, will reunite with Carney for Sing Street.

The new production, to be directed by Rebecca Taichman, will feature music and lyrics by Carney and Gary Clark, book by Walsh and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

The Sing Street musical was one of three productions announced today by NYTW for the 2019/20 season. The others were a double bill by Mfoniso Udofia of plays runboyrun and In Old Age; and Sanctuary City by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok.

The line-up was announced today by NYTW Artistic Director James C. Nicola and Managing Director Jeremy Blocker. Production dates and casting were not disclosed. NYTW premiered Once in 2011.

As described by NYTW, Sing Street, is set in Dublin, 1985: “Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Sixteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. With a score that embraces the new wave sounds of the era, Sing Street celebrates the thrill of first love and the power of music.”